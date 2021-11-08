$2K reward offered for information on suspect in Dollar General robbery

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police robbery investigators are searching for information on a suspect in the robbery of a Dollar General store off Moreland Avenue.
According to police, a Dollar General employee was confronted on Aug. 2 at 7:10 p.m. by an armed black woman at 1241 Moreland Ave SE who took an undetermined amount of money.
She was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black slippers and a black mask. The suspect left in a dark gray Hyundai Genesis with a green and yellow paper tag.
Callers with information are eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .