x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

$2K reward offered for information on suspect in Dollar General robbery

Atlanta Police Robbery investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police robbery investigators are searching for information on a suspect in the robbery of a Dollar General store off Moreland Avenue.

According to police, a Dollar General employee was confronted on Aug. 2 at 7:10 p.m. by an armed black woman at 1241 Moreland Ave SE who took an undetermined amount of money.

She was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black slippers and a black mask. The suspect left in a dark gray Hyundai Genesis with a green and yellow paper tag.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department
The suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black slippers and a black mask.

Callers with information are eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com

Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Police said the suspect escaped in a dark gray Hyundai Genesis with a green and yellow paper tag after the robbery

Related Articles