$2K reward offered for information on suspect in Dollar General robbery

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police robbery investigators are searching for information on a suspect in the robbery of a Dollar General store off Moreland Avenue.

According to police, a Dollar General employee was confronted on Aug. 2 at 7:10 p.m. by an armed black woman at 1241 Moreland Ave SE who took an undetermined amount of money.

She was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black slippers and a black mask. The suspect left in a dark gray Hyundai Genesis with a green and yellow paper tag.