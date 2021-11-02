Person of interest wanted in connection with murder of Yale grad student believed to be in Atlanta area

The US Marshals said 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan was last seen in metro Atlanta early Thursday morning.

ATLANTA — The US Marshals said a person of interest in the murder of a Yale University grad student in Connecticut was last seen in metro Atlanta on Thursday.

According to a release from the Marshals, 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan is being sought by authorities in connection with the Feb. 6 murder of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang in New Haven, Connecticut.

11Alive's Hartford sister station, WTIC, said Pan, an MIT graduate student, is wanted for questioning in the homicide investigation.

They said Jiang was killed Saturday night in New Haven.

According to New Haven police, there are two active arrest warrants out for Pan, neither of which are related to Jiang's homicide. However, they said, Pan should be considered armed and dangerous.

The US Marshals said that Pan is currently charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle.

According to the Marshals, Pan was last seen in the early morning hours of Thursday, driving with family members in metro Atlanta -- either in Brookhaven or Duluth. The Marshals said that family members said that Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strange.

Pan is described as an Asian male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds with a medium complexion and short black hair. The Marshals said they believe he could be staying with family or friends in the Duluth or Brookhaven areas.

The Marshals emphasized that Pan is to be considered armed and dangerous and that individuals should not attempt to apprehend him themselves.

A cash reward is being offered by the US Marshals for information leading to the direct arrest of Pan. Any information they receive, they said, would be considered confidential.