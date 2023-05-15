Georgia's woman dismembered body identified with DNA technology; husband charged with murder

According to the GBI, Mindi Kassotis' body was found at a Hunting Club in December of last year.

GEORGIA, USA — A south Georgia man was arrested Friday for the killing of his wife after DNA testing led to his capture, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Mindi Kassotis' dismembered body was found on a hunting club in Riceboro last year in December. GBI agents also said she was 40 years old at the time her body was found.

The couple lived in Savannah at the time of Mindi’s death, according to GBI officials. Authorities said they believe her remains were placed in the area a month before her body was found.

For months, officials said they struggled to identify the woman. They used artists' rendered sketches to try to identify her. It wasn't until the GBI asked for the FBI's help in identifying Mindi's body that they were able to identify her remains through DNA technology.

The investigative technique focuses on the family tree through public records to find family members. Once a family member has been found, DNA testing works to verify the victim's identity.

Mindi was identified on Thursday. Her husband, Nicholas Kassotis, was arrested a day later in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Nicholas is being charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and removal of body parts from scene of death or dismemberment.

He is currently at a Pennsylvania prison, but will be extradited to Georgia.