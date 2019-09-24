ATLANTA — Almost two months to the day of the death of a man shot in the back and killed, police have arrested a suspect in the case.

Atlanta Police took 23-year-old Zachary Hopkins into custody in connection with the July murder.

On the night of July 24, police went to Richmond Avenue after receiving calls about a person shot.

The police report said when units arrived, the victim was lying in the grass bleeding from his mouth. First responders came to the scene, and he was pronounced dead.

Several shell casings were found in the street.

Police said they got a warrant for Hopkins' arrest for felony murder on Sept. 19. Authorities arrested him Monday and took him to the Fulton County jail.

