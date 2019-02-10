ATLANTA — A ride-sharing driver's errand to take what she thought was a family to an Atlanta convenience store ended with her car being stolen - by one of the passengers.

The strange crime happened around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, officers spoke with the driver who said she picked up a family of four - a man, a woman, and two kids - and brought them to the store.

At some point, police said the male passenger "physically removed" the driver from her car and took off in it with the woman and two kids still inside. It's unclear whether the other passengers, including the kids, were in on it.

Police said the confrontation left her with minor injuries as a result.

Investigators are still working out the exact relation of all of the passengers to one another, but they believe the ride-sharing driver has picked up the group before.

"I guess they were able to make her feel comfortable," Officer Tasheena Brown said, leading her to possibly drop her guard.

Police are now looking for the supposed family, though they didn't offer a description of any of them.

MORE NEWS

What's next for Georgia's 'Heartbeat' law

Hidden in plain sight: Richard Merritt's double life in Nashville

Federal judge temporarily blocks Georgia abortion law

He moved to Atlanta to escape violence after his best friend was murdered. He ended up being gunned down trying to stop a crime.