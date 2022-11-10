1 arrested after rideshare driver carjacked at gunpoint on Halloween, DeKalb Police say

DeKalb Police said two suspects booked a ride and then forced the driver out of the car at gunpoint, once they got to their drop-off location.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — An arrest has been made after a rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint on Halloween, DeKalb Police said.

According to DeKalb Police, two suspects booked a ride and then forced the driver out of the car at gunpoint once they got to their drop-off location.

Detectives found the car near North Indian Creek Drive the day after the carjacking on Nov. 1. When officers attempted to stop the car, the suspects took off.

"One suspect, matching the description of the suspect from the October armed robbery, was apprehended with two stolen firearms in his possession," authorities said.