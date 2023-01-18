Police say response in Riverdale was for 'disturbance involving a firearm'

The Clayton County Police Department said there were no injuries in the incident.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A police response in Riverdale on Wednesday was for a "disturbance involving a firearm" the Clayton County Police Department said.

The incident occurred a little after noon at the Sutter Lake apartments on Webb Road. Clayton County Police said there were no injuries.

Residents at the complex told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn they heard multiple gunshots in the parking lot. They described what appeared to be a Nissan shot up in what may have been a drive-by.

"This incident appears to be a disturbance involving a firearm in that area. There were no injuries," a police statement said.