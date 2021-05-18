'Never see my son again' | Mom grieves teen killed weeks before graduation; funeral arrangements announced

Investigators said a group of kids and teenagers were playing a game with water guns and water balloons, when the fight turned into actual gunfire on Friday, May 7.

ATLANTA — A mother is grieving the loss of her son this week after he was killed in a shooting following a water gunfight at Kenwood Park.

The family of 18-year-old Daquan Gillett, of Riverdale, said he was shot and killed after a water gun fight turned deadly on Friday. His death came just two weeks before his graduation.

"I don't know how I'll do it. Oh my goodness," Angela Wilson, Gillett's mother expressed.

There are no words powerful enough when a parent loses a child.

"I'll never get to see my son again," Wilson said through tears.

Gillett was killed when an argument between a group of youth escalated to real gunfire and his mom said she is filled with grief and disbelief.

"I don’t live like this. We don’t live like this. So, why should my son have to die like this," she told 11Alive's, Christie Diez.

Wilson said she barely let her sons play with water guns growing up -- that's how serious she was about keeping them from violence and out of harm's way.

"It’s not fair that that’s how my child lost his life, from something I tried to keep them away from. From being in the wrong place at the wrong time," Wilson said.

Gillett's twin brother held him after he was shot. A kind of trauma that never leaves.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said a 20-year-old Jonesboro man turned himself in Monday, 10 days after police issued a warrant in connection to a water gun fight that turned deadly at Kenwood Park. Wilson said this only brought her a small kind of relief.

"I’m happy this person has been caught, but at the end of the day, my son will never be back with us."