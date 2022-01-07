61-year-old arrested after firing 14 rounds into car in Cherokee County road rage shooting, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 61-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Thursday evening road rage shooting that was witnessed by law enforcement, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's office. The man was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and reckless driving; one person was injured.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene just before 7:20 p.m. along Woodstock Road.
"A Woodstock Police officer witnessed the incident and conducted a traffic stop in which the suspected shooter was detained," deputies said.
The 61-year-old man was driving west down Highway 92 when a 25-year-old man tried to pass him. However, he was blocked by the older man.
They continued down the road, with the 25-year-old continuously trying to pass. When they got to a stop light at Highway 92 and Woodstock Road, deputies reported the older man shot "14 rounds" into the victim's car.
The victim turned, but the 61-year-old driver kept shooting; deputies said he was shot twice.
According to deputies, the shooting victim was able to drive about a mile before pulling over onto a median. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.
The 61-year-old man is in custody at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond.
