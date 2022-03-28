Man hurt in shooting following road rage incident as he tried to break up fight, Atlanta Police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — One person was hurt in a shooting Monday following a road rage incident, according to Atlanta Police.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton of APD's Criminal Investigation Division said the situation unfolded near Forsyth Street NW at Luckie Street just before 4 p.m.

Hampton said two women were fighting outside of their vehicles and two men tried to break up the altercation. An Atlanta officer who was in the area conducting a separate investigation saw what happened and responded.

One of the men, Hampton said, went inside the vehicle, pulled out a gun, and discharged the weapon.

"And at that time, our Atlanta Police officer discharged his weapon as well. It does not appear that the Atlanta Police officer hit anyone," Hampton said. "But when the suspect discharged his weapon, it did hit another male that was on scene."

Hampton said it appears the men were initially trying to break up the fight between the women, but that escalated. The victim was hurt in the foot and taken to Grady Hospital.