Woman shot in road-rage incident with child in car on Northside Drive

ATLANTA — A woman was shot while driving on a busy road in Atlanta Tuesday morning, police say, in what is believed to be a road-rage incident when the two got in an argument. Kids were inside both cars during the shooting.

Atlanta Police were flagged down to a gas station on Northside Drive where a man said his wife was driving northbound on Metropolitan Parkway at University Avenue around 7:45 a.m. when she was shot.

The man was able to provide officers with a description of the suspect vehicle. Officers were quickly able to conduct a traffic stop and take the suspect in custody.

Officers located a firearm nearby that was believed to be in the suspect’s possession during the incident, police said.

The woman who was hit by gunfire was alert, conscious and breathing and was transported to the hospital. The kids were not injured.

Charges are anticipated and the incident remains under investigation, police said.