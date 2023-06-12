Road rage incident ends with shooting in northwest Georgia

One the the truckers was shot and injured. The suspect is in custody.

ATLANTA — A scuttle between two tractor-trailer drivers ended in violence on I-75 Saturday, according to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the road rage incident began near the border of Georgia and Tennessee on I-75. Witnesses told deputies one of the trucks was attempting to force the other off the road. Allegedly, this began as one truck was trying to change lanes.

As the trucks continued southward into Gordon County, one of the drivers decided to pull out a handgun and fire into the drivers compartment of the other vehicle, deputies said.

That second driver was injured by shards of glass that flew from the shot, but deputies said the victim still managed to call 911. The victim then followed the suspect into Bartow County.

The 25-year-old from Boynton Beach, Florida was apprehended by State Troopers on I-75 in Bartow County.

Meanwhile, the victim was located at a truck stop near the Cass-White exit by Bartow County deputies and treated at Cartersville Medical Center.