ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are searching for four suspect accused of robbing two men while walking home from the Oakland City MARTA station.

Police said on May 31, 2018, at approximately 10:51 p.m., four people ran up to the two men, produced and handgun and told them to "Give it up."

The robbers took the victims belongings then headed to board a MARTA train.

Sherrod, Tiffany

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: Black male, white tank top, black Nike shorts, white and black Nikes shoes, necklace, earrings, low hair.

Suspect 2: Black male, black shirt with writing and red collar, dark pants, bright book bag, hair in a bun

Suspect 3: Black male, gray jeans, white tank top, short dreads, necklace, white shoes, tattoo on left arm

Suspect 4: Black male, white T-shirt, blue jeans, blue hat, black Nike slides, white purse

If you have any information on this crime contact Crime Stoppers. Information on the case or suspects can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com.

You do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

© 2018 WXIA