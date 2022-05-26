Man to serve life in prison after shooting kidnapping victim, deputy

Robert Miguel Brodie was convicted on several charges for the February incident.

Robert Miguel Brodie, from Henderson, North Carolina, was convicted on the following charges:

Kidnapping with bodily injury

Aggravated battery

Aggravated assault against law enforcement officer

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Theft by receiving stolen property

Deputies were on patrol around 2 a.m. on February 8 when they said a suspicious car was parked at the Super 8 Motel in Banks Crossing. That's a mile away from the Commerce Cinemas.

Two people were sleeping in the backseat of the car - a man and a woman. After checking the license plate, the sheriff's office said they realized the car owner, Brodie, was wanted for kidnapping in North Carolina.

The deputies then tried to wake the two in the car; Brodie took out a gun and shot the woman in front of them. That's when the department said deputies shot back.

"Brodie was shot several times, and one of the deputies was also shot," Banks County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were able to identify the woman as the kidnapping victim, and everyone shot was taken to the hospital. The deputy was released the same day.

The department did not release any updates about the condition of those injured. A release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on February 8 said Brodie was in the hospital, and the woman was treated for her injuries.