Man to serve life in prison after shooting kidnapping victim, deputy

COMMERCE, Ga. — A 32-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to life without parole on Thursday for kidnapping a woman, shooting her and the responding deputy back in February, according to Banks County Sheriff's Office.
Robert Miguel Brodie, from Henderson, North Carolina, was convicted on the following charges:
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
- Aggravated battery
- Aggravated assault against law enforcement officer
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Theft by receiving stolen property
Deputies were on patrol around 2 a.m. on February 8 when they said a suspicious car was parked at the Super 8 Motel in Banks Crossing. That's a mile away from the Commerce Cinemas.
Two people were sleeping in the backseat of the car - a man and a woman. After checking the license plate, the sheriff's office said they realized the car owner, Brodie, was wanted for kidnapping in North Carolina.
The deputies then tried to wake the two in the car; Brodie took out a gun and shot the woman in front of them. That's when the department said deputies shot back.
"Brodie was shot several times, and one of the deputies was also shot," Banks County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were able to identify the woman as the kidnapping victim, and everyone shot was taken to the hospital. The deputy was released the same day.
The department did not release any updates about the condition of those injured. A release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on February 8 said Brodie was in the hospital, and the woman was treated for her injuries.
GBI said they were conducting an independent investigation and that the report would be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review on the day of the incident.