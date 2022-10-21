Police report released after 2 teens shot, killed at Jonesboro townhome complex

Report released for 16-year-old Robert Shaw and 19-year-old Kameron Jones, who was shot earlier in October.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.

It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests.

Clayton County officers were called to the Riverwood Townhouses at 681 Flint River Rd. on Oct. 10 regarding a person that was shot. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."

The report said that while the officer was gathering information, a woman in the area yelled, “there is another body over there." The officer said he found the other victim a few yards from where he stood. The report said a woman was there and told them, "He is dead. I just checked his pulse." They transported him to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Both teens died from their injuries.

Family members later identified the two victims as 16-year-old Robert Shaw and 19-year-old Kameron Jones.

The report from Clayton County mentions a witness that claims he saw one of the victims fall to the ground and the other tried to run. They said in the report that Jonesboro Police Department and Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services were on the scene assisting.

11Alive spoke with the mothers of both victims this week, and they opened up about their grief. Jones' mother spoke of her frustration trying to get information about the crime from police that Monday.

"It was in broad daylight, it was Fall Break, kids were outside. Nobody wanted to say anything," Karena Mathews said.

While she doesn't know why her son and Shaw were shot dead, she said it shouldn't have happened.

"He (Kameron) was sweet, caring, and he wouldn't hurt no one. They just robbed him of his life for no reason," Mathews said.

Robert Shaw's mother thought about his recent celebration of his 16th birthday. His whole life was ahead of him until a split-second decision ripped it all away.

"I'm hurting. Nobody knows how it feels," Shekia Shaw said. "It hurts so bad. My son is gone; I will never see him again. l cry every night. I just miss my baby."

As a mother and a member of the Jonesboro community, Shekia wants to see gun violence stop. Shekia did have a message for whoever killed her son.

"I know who you are. I just want you to come forward. I know exactly who you are. I’m hurting. Y'all took my son away from me and I want justice for my son," she said.