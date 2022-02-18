Metro Atlanta teacher accused of rape now faces additional charges in another case

Holly Springs Police said Friday that Robert Vandel, 63, faces two new felony counts of sexual battery of a minor at Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs.

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — Robert Vandel, a teacher arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a student last year, is now facing additional charges linked to a second victim.

Holly Springs Police said Friday that Vandel, 63, faces two new felony counts of sexual battery of a minor at Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs.

Vandel was first arrested on rape and other charges for allegedly assaulting a student at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology (FAST) Charter School in Roswell.

He was teaching at Lyndon Academy at the time of his arrest, and police at that time began reaching out to try and find other potential victims.

Officer Tim Lupo with the Roswell Police Department - where FAST is located - told 11Alive in October the department had heard from many other victims and believed there would be more to come forward.

Holly Springs Police said Friday that in November, after Vandel's arrest, they were "made aware of possible inappropriate conduct directed at a student enrolled at the Lyndon Academy."

The department said the victim "identified Robert Vandel as the suspect." After a "thorough investigation" they were able to obtain the warrants on the two new charges.

In the other case, warrants from Fulton County claim Vandel was having online chats with several students while at FAST. Additionally, the warrants stated Vandel's classroom used to be in a trailer outside of the main building, and several students were seen going to the trailer during recess, lunch and after school.

The warrants also allege Vandel kept roaches, lizards and a hedgehog in his classroom to encourage students to spend time there when they weren't in class. He also is alleged to have given students candy and ice cream when they visited his classroom.

"Vandel's classroom was moved into the main school building so that his classroom would not be so isolated," the warrant stated.

Vandel was either fired or resigned from FAST, according to the warrant.

He then began working at the Lyndon Academy as a math, science and engineering teacher.