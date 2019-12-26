ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — As investigators in Rockdale County were trying to put the pieces together of one armed robbery where a woman was shot, a second location was being robbed. Now, the sheriff says he believes the two are connected.

On Dec. 22, just after 11 p.m., two men entered the Starship Enterprises off Ga. Hwy. 138, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

During this incident, they said a female employee was shot twice in the leg.

The first suspect is described as a large, dark-skinned black man wearing a gray zip-style hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and red shoes. The second suspect is described as a shorter, lighter-skinned black man wearing dark clothing and a red bandanna over his face.

Both suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Meanwhile, just after midnight, while deputies were at the Starship, a second armed robbery occurred at the Quick Stop Superette off Ga. Hwy. 20.

The sheriff's office says the man seen on surveillance footage is the same person who committed the armed robbery at Starship. They said the second suspect was not seen on camera.

The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Dylan Hinds at 770-278-8023.

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

