Man shot in the head three times in Rockdale County | Sheriff looking for two suspects and van

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found Saturday afternoon in Rockdale County shot in the head three times, the sheriff said, and is now in critical condition.

The victim has not yet been identified. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office only described him as a 45-year-old who was found at a home on Fountain Crest Drive after deputies responded to a trouble unknown call.

The sheriff's office has released a picture of a van and two suspects standing at a door.

"If you have any information call Investigator Levett at (770) 278-8166," a statement posted to Facebook said.

The post described the victim as "not alert, conscious and barely breathing" when found by the deputies. It said he "appeared to have sustained three gunshots to the head."

"The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition," the post stated. "Investigators with CID responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident."