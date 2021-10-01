Rockdale County deputy arrested after high-speed chase, faces DUI charge

A Georgia State Patrol incident report alleges the deputy tried to take off when a trooper attempted to pull him over after speeding over 130 mph on I-20 West

ATLANTA — A deputy in Rockdale County found himself in handcuffs and is being charged with driving while intoxicated after an incident on the night of Dec. 5.

A Georgia State Patrol incident report alleges the deputy tried to take off when a Georgia State trooper attempted to pull him over after he was clocked going over 130 mph on I-20 West in Atlanta.

According to the report, there were three others in the car with him – two of which are also deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and were also under the influence of alcohol.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 on I-20 West near Bill Kennedy Way, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Youngblood saw a car traveling over 130 mph in a 60 mph speed zone.

The driver inside of the car was 25-year-old Rockdale County Deputy Tibias Holmes.

The GSP incident report said Youngblood tried catching up to Holmes' Honda Accord, as he failed to maintain his lane – aggressively coming up behind another car, almost hitting it. That's when another trooper joined the pursuit – boxing Holmes in.

They were able to safely get Holmes to pull over. According to the report, Holmes was handcuffed and he told Trooper Youngblood that he's a law enforcement officer with the Rockdale Sheriff's Office.

Youngblood wrote in his report that he could "smell an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath," and Holmes allegedly refused to do a field sobriety test.

The report also reads that all other people in the car, which included the two other Rockdale County deputies, were all under the influence of alcohol as well.

Two of the deputies – including Holmes – had their service weapons on them, while the third person had a personal firearm, according to the report. It also charges Holmes with driving under the influence by alcohol, speeding, fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, and reckless driving.

Holmes was transported to the Atlanta City Jail – while a Rockdale County Sergeant picked up the other three – taking all of their weapons.

While the arrest happened on Dec. 5, as of Tuesday, Dec. 14, Holmes and the other two deputies are still listed in good standing and actively employed by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

11Alive reached out to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office for a statement. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the incident is pending "internal administration action".

"We are working closely with GSP regarding the matter," the spokesperson wrote in the statement.

In a press release on Tuesday night, the sheriff's office confirmed that one deputy was arrested for a DUI, while another was cited for an open container.

It added that all deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.