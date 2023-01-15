x
Crime

'Dangerous' man wanted in Rockdale County for kidnapping woman, sheriff says

Authorities are looking for Aric Nigel Flemister, last seen driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra with Georgia tag SAE 7105.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — An armed and dangerous man is wanted in Rockdale County for allegedly kidnapping a woman on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

They believe he kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards.

"Aric Flemister is armed and should be considered dangerous," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. 

It is unknown the relationship, if any, between the two. 

If you have any information on the location of either the suspect, victim or the vehicle contact Investigator Donald Sims at 770-278-8174 or patrick.sims@rockdalecountyga.gov.  

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office
Aric Flemister, left, is believed to have kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards, according to the sheriff's office.

