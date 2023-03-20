Neighbor recalls Rockdale County crime scene where 3 found dead in home

Deputies were called out for shots fired a few minutes after midnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors are calling a shooting that left three people dead in Rockdale County a tragedy for their community.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, the three victims -- who have not been named -- were killed in a domestic incident by a man who also lived in the home. Deputies said they were all related.

"Stuff like this usually don’t happen in our neighborhood. It's just a tragedy, it's just a sad situation. I can’t believe they’re gone," said Lenard Williams, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened early Monday morning off Sugar Creek Lane in the Honey Creek Subdivision.

"We saw all the cops and everything, and they started doing their crime scene and all, and we thought something bad had happened," Williams added.

Deputies were called out for shots fired a few minutes after midnight.

“Upon arrival, we did discover three deceased victims from gunshot wounds. One was 17, one was 50, one was 51," said Lt. LeJohn Tate of the sheriff's office.

Tate said an argument led to the shooting; 21-year-old Jailon Gray is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of murder.

Williams is heartbroken for the family and is also sad that this happened so close to home.

"It’s just tragic that it happened across the street from us because we knew them. It’s kind of different, it's a different feel. It hurts the heart," he said.

Rockdale County Public Schools confirmed the teen victim attended one of its schools.

"Rockdale County Public Schools and Heritage High School are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students. Grief counselors have been on campus today and will continue to be available for all students, staff, and families as needed," the district said in a statement. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to the student’s family and friends."