Hundreds of guns, drugs, cash seized from Rockdale County pawn shop

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested Tuesday when guns, drugs, and cash were seized at a Rockdale County Pawn shop, authorities said.

The investigation started days before when SWAT had to be called out to the location.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, they went to the Pawn Depot in the 2600 block of Old Covington Highway on May 2, around 11:15 a.m. after receiving call that a person was being held against their will.

When they arrived, they said the owner refused to come outside. Since he allegedly was not complying with authorities, they requested a search warrant to be signed so that SWAT could go inside to get "the person claiming to be held hostage."

While the warrant was being signed, the deputies said the owner came out several hours later. He "appeared to be in an inebriated state," according to the news release. The owner was detain for questioning.

SWAT made entry and determined no one was being held against their will.

But Tuesday, authorities executed a warrant and seized several hundred guns, drugs, and cash.

Randall Langbecker, Paul Morgan, and Taylor Jett were arrested at the scene.

Investigators said they are sifting through hundreds of pieces of evidence collected from the pawn show.