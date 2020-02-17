ATLANTA — A popular watering hole near the Georgia Tech campus was robbed Monday morning, police said.

At around 9:35 a.m. Atlanta Police officers responded to Rocky Mountain Pizza Company off Hemphill Avenue.

Police said a black male suspect armed with a gun robbed the business and left the scene in a van that was later abandoned. They said the suspect was last seen running south on Fowler Street.

He was wearing a black and white tweed jacket, police said.

No injuries were reported, and at this time, it's unclear if the suspect got away with anything.

According to the restaurant's website, the eatery was not scheduled to open until 11 a.m.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

