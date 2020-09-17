Man seen beaten in Clayton County arrest video released from jail

Roderick Walker's lawyers had sought an emergency bond in order to get him further medical treatment.

ATLANTA — Roderick Walker, who was beaten during an arrest that was caught on video in Clayton County, has been released from Fulton County Jail after being granted a signature bond.

His lawyers had sought the an emergency bond in order to get Walker further medical treatment for what they said were complications arising out of the Sept. 11 arrest.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the bond had been granted by a judge. Thursday, our crews were at the jail and spotted Walker being released.

11Alive's Joe Henke reported earlier this week that Walker's attorney, Torris Butterfield, said he lost a lot of blood in the arrest, and is now battling constant headaches, struggling to see out of his left eye, and possibly has tweaked a previous injury.

Walker had earlier been granted an expedited bond hearing for next Tuesday.

One deputy has been fired in the incident. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office identified that deputy on Thursday as Brandon Myers.

He could be seen in the video punching Walker in his midsection and around his head during the arrest while another deputy, Dekota Riddick, pinned him down and kept him in a hold around his neck.

At one particularly unsettling moment in the video, Walker could be heard saying, "I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die, I can't breathe."

"We believe he is probably going to need to see a neurologist for the mild traumatic brain injury as well as his body, " Butterfield told 11Alive. "He is going to have MRIs. These are things the jail can't provide."

He added that, "our goal to be able to get him out of this jail so he can have proper medical treatment."

Walker had already been released from Clayton County Jail, but was then transferred to Fulton County on alleged probation violation charges, including allegedly possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree cruelty to children.

The incident report released Thursday along with the deputies' identities said that Walker "stated to deputies on scene that he has an outstanding warrant for his arrest and that is why he ran and fought" during the arrest.

That report confirmed the incident started with a deputy pulling over a car, in which Walker was a passenger, with a broken taillight. It escalated when deputies asked Walker for an ID and he did not want to produce one.

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley confirmed earlier this week that her office is investigating the incident.

While Walker has been released from Clayton County Jail, battery and felony obstruction charges stemming from the arrest have not been dropped. Butterfield said he hopes "they do the right thing" and drop those charges.