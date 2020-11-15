Man killed in LaGrange, witnesses tell police a teenage suspect ran away

The initial investigation determined that he was involved in a verbal argument with a teenager who is known to frequent the area, police said.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Witnesses tell police in LaGrange that a verbal argument likely led to a shooting that left a 47-year-old man dead.

Police responded to Habersham Drive at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a person shot.

Officers located Roger Smith subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso area, they said. Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted to provide aid before determining the subject was deceased.

The initial investigation determined that Smith was involved in a verbal argument with a teenager who is known to frequent the area, they said.

At some point during the argument, police said that both subjects produced handguns and numerous shots were fired.

The teenage suspect ran from the scene after Smith was shot and has not been located or identified. He is only described as a Black male.