ROME, Ga. — A man who police say was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning is on the run.

Quincy Fluker has an active warrant for aggravated assault for his involvement in a domestic altercation with his wife at around 11 a.m. off South Broad Street.

Police said Darrius Martin was also on the scene when Fluker shot him. He is currently in stable condition.

If anyone has information on Fluker’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Rome Police investigator Aaron Thacker at 706-238-5126.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police: Mother kidnaps child using knife, handcuffs with intent to flee state

An alleged serial rapist is in custody. These are the attacks he's suspected of.

Vandals use chemicals on north Georgia corn maze to kill crop, owner says

Suspect in north Georgia double homicide caught in Coweta County