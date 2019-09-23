GWINNETT, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department needs your help finding a man who is accused of taking thousands of dollars from residents in a roof scam.

A release from the department says a man in his 20’s from Buford has scammed at least two people in the county.

Eric Lopez runs Renaissance Construction and scammed a woman in Snellville out of over $7,000 last December, police said.

She filed an insurance claim and hired Lopez to replace her roof. Police say he convinced her to sign the insurance check over to him so he could buy materials to get the job done.

He never went back to finish the roof. Police say the woman talked to Lopez, but made excuses and eventually stopped answering his phone.

While investigating the case, police found Lopez also scammed another person in Lilburn.

They say the person lost more than $10,000 and it happened the same way.

Lopez inspected a roof and agreed to replace it. Then he told the customer he needed them to sign over the insurance check to buy supplies.

Lopez never went back to finish the roof and could not be contacted, according to police.

They say Lopez found people to scam by going door-to-door and by referrals.

The lead detective has felony warrants for Lopez’s arrest for theft by conversion.

He may still be operating similar scams in the metro Atlanta area, but police do not know his exact whereabouts.

Police believe more victims of the scam are in, and around Gwinnett County.

Anyone with information about the case can call Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

