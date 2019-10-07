HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum are headed to the state penitentiary after a jury found them guilty on multiple charges in court, Thursday. They were accused of murdering a 2-year-old girl, Laila Daniel, who died in their foster care.

After weeks of testimony from witnesses called by prosecutors and the defense, the Rosenbaums learned their fate. Jennifer Rosenbaum was sentenced to life plus 40 years to serve. Her husband, Joseph, was sentenced to 50 years with 30 to serve.

Laila died on Nov. 17, 2015. The Rosenbaums claimed she choked on a piece of chicken, but a medical examiner ruled she died from abuse and had sustained a number of injuries during her time with the Rosenbaums, including:

Transected pancreas

Severe blood loss

Broken bones in arms and legs

Bruising on neck, face, abdomen, legs

Inadequate nutrition

The Rosenbaums seemed the ideal foster parents for Laila and her sister.

Jennifer worked for the Henry County District Attorney’s Office and was running for a seat on the Henry County Commission.

Laila’s mother knew Jennifer Rosenbaum from their time as foster children together. That’s how the mother chose the Rosenbaums for temporary custody of her children.

Their trial began in Henry County Wednesday, July 10. Less than a month later, the jury handed down their verdict on Thursday, Aug. 1.

TRIAL COVERAGE:

DAY ONE: 'Liars, abusers and murderers:' Prosecutors say Rosenbaums lived a life of lies

DAY TWO: Facebook messages, phone recordings introduced as Laila Daniel's mom testifies in foster parents murder trial

DAY THREE: 'It hurt': 7-year-old details spankings, belt use at trial of 2-year-old sister's alleged murder by foster parents

DAY FOUR: Mistakes made by DFCS workers are focus of Rosenbaum foster child murder trial

DAY FIVE: 'Night stick fracture': Doctor testifies about broken bones suffered by Laila Daniel

DAY SIX: Foster mom cries in court while listening to 911 call from day of Laila Daniel’s death

DAY SEVEN: ‘Millie told me Laila had been asleep’: ER nurse who treated girls on day Laila Daniel died

DAY EIGHT: Foster mother cries during police interview shortly after Laila Daniel’s death

DAY NINE: 'Significant blunt impact trauma:' Medical examiner says Laila Daniel did not die from choking

DAY TEN: First defense witness spars with prosecutors in foster parents murder trial

DAY ELEVEN: Joseph Rosenbaum’s sister testifies about happy family in foster parent murder trial

DAY TWELVE: Defense expert says toddler killed by foster mom’s ‘panicked attempt to save Laila’s life’

DAY THIRTEEN: A ‘façade’ versus ‘accident’: Closings arguments in foster parent murder trial

DAY FOURTEEN: Awaiting the verdict in the foster parent murder trial

DAY FIFTEEN: As jury deliberates, judge reprimands AJC reporter accused of speaking to Rosenbaum juror on break

DAY SIXTEEN: Juror replaced, jury ordered to restart deliberations in foster parents murder trial

DAY SEVENTEEN: Rosenbaums found guilty on numerous charges in foster child murder trial

BACKGROUND:

The foster parents said she choked - but the autopsy tells a different story. Now this evidence can't be used during the trial.

Foster parents still insist toddler choked on chicken bone as case heads to Ga. Supreme Court

Additional indictments handed down against couple in death of Laila Daniel