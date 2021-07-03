Eighth arrest announced in connection to killing of metro Atlanta mother

Rossana Delgado, a mother of two and taxi driver, was found dead after going missing in April.

ATLANTA — An eighth arrest has been made in the murder case of Rossana Delgado, a metro Atlanta mother of two and taxi driver who was found dead after going missing in April.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Saturday that Juan Ayala-Rodriguez had been arrested in Durango, Mexico on June 26, and that he has since been transferred to the United States.

Ayala-Rodriguez is currently in detention in California.

Three more suspects in the case, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, and Maria Chavez, are still at large according to the GBI.

Chavez was most recently identified as a suspect last month. Rodriguez-Ramirez was announced as a suspect in May.

Also that month, three suspects were arrested in Mexico.

"The GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office continue to actively investigate this case and the individuals involved in the murder of Rossana Delgado," the GBI said. Delgado was killed in Gilmer County, authorities have said.

Delgado had been reported missing in Barrow County on April 16 and had last been seen in DeKalb County on that day.

Her close friends said Delgado spoke to her husband around 7 p.m. that Friday night, right before picking up a person for her job. That was the last time he spoke with her. He reported her missing about eight hours later.

Surveillance video shows the last moments she was seen, at a Ross store in the Chamblee mall called Plaza Fiesta, next to another woman.

Friends and family don't know who she is but they said Delgado's husband was able to trace his wife's last moves through her phone. He was able to track the phone to a home in DeKalb County and said the signal was there for roughly one hour before heading to a public storage unit on Covington Highway. There, Delgado's husband found a face mask with blood on it.

A day after those close to the mother of two spoke with 11Alive, the GBI released details on her death and the people they believe may be tied to it. According to the agency, Delgado's body was found by Gilmer County deputies while checking a home in Cherry Log on April 20.