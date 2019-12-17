ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in Roswell are looking for a man they say went for a massage, but ended up committing disturbing acts, instead.

The sexual abuse incident happened last week at Massage Angels, Roswell Police said.

According to authorities, the man walked for the massage, then tried to cuff his masseuse - claiming to be a police officer - before performing "indecent acts" in front of her.

A release said police are searching for a "heavy set" white man in his 50s or 60s, about 5-foot-10 or 6-foot-2, with gray hair. Police said he was wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and black suspenders when he left the massage parlor.

Police added that the suspect was drinking a Heineken beer when he left the parlor, and departed in his own car.

Roswell Police Department

"The suspect does not appear to be affiliated with the Roswell Police Department," the release said.

The department is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Roswell Police at 770-640-4100. They can also contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Editor's note: The video is the player above is from a prior story.

MORE HEADLINES

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'

WANTED: Teen twin sisters break into home, beat woman with frying pan, sheriff says

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old