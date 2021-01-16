He was arrested for murdering his girlfriend. He called her family member to let her know she had been shot.

The family member immediately called 911 who arrived to find her dead in her apartment.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man was arrested and charged with murdering his girlfriend after a standoff outside a local hospital on Saturday.

According to Roswell Police, 36-year-old Jason Hall called one of 36-year-old Kelly Vucelich's family members to let them know that she may have been shot in her apartment.

The family member immediately called 911 after which authorities arrived to find Vucelich dead. Hall was identified as the primary suspect and police began searching for him. However, they could not immediately locate him or get in touch with him.

They soon learned that a family member had taken the suspect to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where he was met by both Gainesville and Hall County authorities.

Authorities said a short standoff took place outside of the hospital and Hall was armed. The local authorities eventually turned the suspect over to Roswell Police and he was later booked and charged with murder at the Fulton County Jail.