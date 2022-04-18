Easter weekend investigations | Street racers speed in Newnan as reckless drivers take over Roswell intersection

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in two different Georgia cities said they are cracking down on street racers after reckless drivers took to the roads in Newnan and Roswell over Easter weekend.
The Roswell Police Department is investigating an "intersection takeover" event that occurred around 7 p.m. Easter Sunday. The department released a photo of the incident, revealing a large group of people gathered at the intersection of Houze Road and Rucker Road.
Police also shared a video from a witness showing drivers laying drag and circling doughnuts in front of the crowd. They're now asking people who saw the event to send information to trafficenforcement@roswellgove.com.
In a separate reckless driving incident, the Newnan Police Department said "a few bad drivers" were witnessed by local residents racing on Newnan streets over the weekend. While police did not offer any details on the incident, officials did announce that they have collected license plate numbers, as well as both vehicle and driver descriptions, for their investigation into the incident.
Reckless driving most recently made headlines in the Atlanta area in March. According to Atlanta Police, several drivers responsible for damaging the iconic Midtown rainbow crosswalk had been identified.
"We had a group of individuals who decided to come into our city and violate our traffic laws by defacing our Midtown rainbow crosswalks on Piedmont and 10th," Deputy Chief of APD's Community Services Division Carven Tyus previously said. "Now not only were those actions destructive in nature, but they were also dangerous to the individuals and the spectators involved."
An investigation from The Reveal showed though Atlanta Police is arresting more people in its street racing crackdown, many don't face any punishment. Read more about the investigation here.