Man dies in Roswell crash after car fled from officer who tried to stop it for laying drag

A woman was also injured and taken to the hospital.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man died early Sunday when a car fleeing an officer who tried to stop it for laying drag crashed and ejected him, police said.

The Roswell Police Department said the crash happened shortly after midnight in the area of Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Scott Rd.

According to the department, they were tipped off by the Alpharetta Police Department about a "group of vehicles traveling together and engaging in reckless driving behavior."

Shortly after that, an officer spotted them on Holcomb Bridge Rd. and witnessed an Infiniti G37 laying drag.

That officer tried to stop the car, which then "immediately fled from the officer and continued eastbound at a high rate of speed."

The officer stopped his pursuit at the area of Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Calibre Creek Pkwy.

The crash happened about a mile down the road, with officers finding the man and a woman who had been ejected from the car.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the man died. The man is not being identified as this time "pending notification of next of kin," police said.

It's not clear if he was the driver of the vehicle or a passenger.

The woman's injuries were described as life-threatening, but her current condition is unknown.

Police said two other people "were witnessed exiting the wrecked vehicle under their own power, before getting into another vehicle which immediately fled the scene as well."