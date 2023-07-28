Man arrested in March homicide, records show

The 36-year-old is accused of the March shooting death of Jaquavious Anderson.

ATLANTA — More than five months after a man was found shot dead inside an Atlanta apartment complex, police have arrested a suspect in the case.

Eddie Bolton was booked into jail Thursday. The 36-year-old is accused of the March shooting death of Jaquavious Anderson.

Police records show Anderson, 25, was found dead with several gunshots to his torso and legs at the Royal Oaks Apartments on the morning of March 24. Officers believed he was shot at 3540 N Camp Creek Pkwy SW location and left for dead.