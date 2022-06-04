Police say evidence in the case indicates that at least five shooters fired guns in the exchange of gunfire that took place between at least two groups of men.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department announced evidence indicates at least five shooters fired guns during Sunday's K Street shooting with gang violence at the center of the incident.

The shooting along Sacramento's K Street Sunday morning left six people dead and 12 injured.

According to police, evidence indicates at least five shooters were involved in the exchange of gunfire that took place between at least two groups of men. That number of shooters may increase, police added.

"As detectives learn more about the shootings, it is increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy," a statement from Sacramento police says. "While we cannot at this time elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings."

No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The Sacramento Police Department told ABC10 they believe Dandrae Martin was one of the shooters in the downtown mass shooting. Smiley Martin, brother of Dandrae Martin, was announced as a second suspect in Sunday's mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.

“This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said. “The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community.”

K St Shooting Investigation Update https://t.co/tuLMJYYP3d

Evidence in the case indicates that at least five shooters fired guns during the shooting, and that an exchange of gunfire took place between at least two groups of men. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 6, 2022

As of Tuesday, Sacramento police have received and studied nearly 200 videos, photographs and other pieces of evidence. Detectives are continuing to investigate the situation to identify the shooters and weapons involved.

"I would just like to thank the community for sharing these videos with us," Sgt. Zach Eaton said. "I would like you to continue sharing those videos with us."

Sacramento police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the shooter. They opened a website for people to submit evidence such as photos or videos