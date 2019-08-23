ATLANTA — A Sandy Springs attorney has been indicted on charges he, in a case of road-rage, murdered a man who accidentally hit his car with a golf ball.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said 48-year-old Bryan Schmitt is charged with three counts, including felony murder, murder and aggravated assault.

According to the indictment, at 5:39 p.m. on July 30, Schmitt purposely steered his 2011 Mercedes CLS550 in the direction of 60-year-old Hamid Jahangard.

Jahangard was struck by the vehicle and died two days later of blunt force trauma injuries to the head, according to the documents.

The fatal encounter stemmed from Jahangard accidentally striking Schmitt’s Mercedes with a golf ball, according to Howard. The fatal collision occurred in the driveway of a rental property owned by Jahangard along River Valley Road in Sandy Springs.

Schmitt is an Atlanta attorney and Jahangard was a prominent real estate investor who was a native of Iran. Jahangard graduated from Walton High School in Cobb County and Georgia Tech.

