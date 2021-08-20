Atlanta shooting suspect fleeing in Sandy Springs stopped on GA-400, police say

The crash happened on Ga. 400 at I-285.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police were involved in a crash with a shooting suspect on Ga. 400 at Interstate 285 Friday morning, they said.

Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Ortega said Atlanta Police officers alerted them of a shooting suspect in the area around 10:20 a.m. Ortega said they began to pursue the suspect's car and tried to box him in.

"However, in an attempt to elude us, he collided into two of our patrol units, to include one with a K9 inside. The perpetrator then fought with officers before being taken into custody," Sandy Springs Police said in a post.

Those officers sustained minor injuries in the crash and the K9 was not harmed, police said.

Police said the suspect was armed when they caught up with him but did not say if it was the weapon used in the shooting. They said he shot someone several times in Atlanta but Atlanta Police have not yet released information about that shooting.

