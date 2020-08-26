Sandy Springs Police seek help identifying hit-and-run victim

The woman was killed last Wednesday in the early morning.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Police are asking for help identifying the victim who was killed in a hit-and-run last week.

The department said that a woman was killed last Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car. Officers found her on the roadway in the area of GA-400 North and Spalding Drive.

Police later were able to identify and arrest 34-year-old Hugo Rodriguez-Perez in the hit-and-run, but still do not know the identity of the victim.

She was described as a Black woman in her 30s with her hair dyed blonde, and was wearing dark clothing when she was found. Her height and weight were unknown.

The department is asking anyone who might be able to help with information to call Sandy Springs Police Traffic Investigator Gilmore at 770-551-6915 or by emailing sgilmore@sandyspringsga.gov.

Rodriguez-Perez has been charged with first degree felony vehicular homicide and felony hit and run. Sandy Springs Police say "other charges are forthcoming."