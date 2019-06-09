ATLANTA — A 48-year-old Sandy Springs attorney charged with felony murder and other charges in connection with a July road rage incident that claimed the life of a 60-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

According to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, Bryan Keith Schmitt is facing charges of felony murder, murder and aggravated assault for the fatal July 30 incident.

The indictment documents say that Schmitt purposefully steered his car, a 2011 Mercedes CLS 550, toward Hamid Jahangard.

When Sandy Springs police officers arrived to the address on River Valley Road, they found Jahangard on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

The indictment said that Jahangard had been struck by the car and died two days later as the result of blunt force trauma injuries to the head.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said the fatal encounter stemmed from Jahangard accidentally striking Schmitt's Mercedes with a golf ball.

The incident occurred in the driveway of a rental property owned by Jahangard, a prominent real estate investor, who was a native of Iran. He grew up locally, graduating from Walton High School in Cobb County and Georgia Tech.

