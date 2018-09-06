Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Conway man is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to forced labor during his time as a restaurant manager.

According to a report, 53-year-old Bobby Paul Edwards used violence, threats, isolation and intimidation to make a cook with an intellectual disability work over 100 hours a week without pay. The victim began working for the restaurant when he was 12 years old.

The incidents occurred from the time Edwards began managing J&J Cafeteria in 2009, until 2014 when authorities removed the victim after receiving multiple complaints regarding the abuse.

When Edwards required the victim to work faster, he reportedly used abusive language, racial slurs, threats and violence, including beatings with a belt, fists, pots and pans, and burning his bare neck with hot tongs. Those methods were also used to punish the victim for any mistakes, according to a report.

“Human trafficking through forced labor can happen on farms, in homes, and as today’s case shows – in public places, such as restaurants,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore.

Edwards faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 maximum fine and mandatory restitution to the victim.

