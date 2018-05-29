CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. -- The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office has placed a 19-year-old woman in custody after her 1-year-old daughter, who was at the center of an Amber Alert, was later found dead on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the girl's mother told the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter Harlee Lewis. The girl's mother told deputies at the scene a man in an SUV pulled up, jumped out of his vehicle, attacked her, took her daughter and fled the scene.

Deputies at the scene conducted a search around the area and found Lewis' body hidden inside a diaper box about 1,000 yards from the family's home.

The girl's mother was later identified as the primary suspect in this case and deputies placed her in custody.

The girl's mother, at the time of Lewis' disappearance, described the suspect as a tall, lanky white man wearing a hat, coat and a single black glove.

Deputies have not released the mother's name as of Tuesday evening.

FBI and SLED are assisting with the investigations.

