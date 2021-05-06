Ft. Jackson trainee hijacks school bus, all kids safe and suspect arrested

Bus found off Old Percival Road after teacher, students left by side of the road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a a school bus was hijacked Thursday morning by an armed trainee from Fort Jackson but that suspect is now in custody and the kids are all safe.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the incident began around 7 a.m. on Ft. Jackson, when a trainee in his third week of training ran off from the base armed with a rifle.

Police said they later got a call of a man trying to flag down a car near Interstate 77.

Lott said the trainee went to a bus stop near Percival Road where 18 students were getting on to go to Forest Lake Elementary in Richland School District Two. The trainee then got onboard armed with a rifle and told the driver he didn't want to hurt anyone, but he wanted to be taken to the next town.

"You can just imagine they were scared to death," Lott said. "I'll give the bus driver credit, he kept his cool. HIs main concern was the safety of the kids and he did his job."

Lott said after a few minutes, kids began coming to the front of the bus and started asking questions. The sheriff said the soldier got frustrated, and told the kids and the driver to get off near Old Percival Road.

The trainee then drove the bus for several miles, but had trouble handling it, and got off. Lott said he left the rifle on the bus and began running around the neighborhood looking for clothes.

Eventually officers, who had swarmed to the scene, captured him. The whole incident lasted about an hour.

"I think God looked down on these kids this morning and wrapped his arms around them and took care of them," Lott said.

Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, who was notified not long after the situation began unfolding, said he's never been as scared in his life. "It was one of the scariest phone calls," he said. "So many emotions that I had."