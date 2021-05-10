School custodian known for kindness carjacked with son

According to the police report, four teenagers stole a car off University Avenue by putting a gun to the head of a seven-year-old boy.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Family is grateful they escaped unharmed tonight after a terrifying carjacking outside their home.

According to the police report, four teenagers stole a car off University Avenue by putting a gun to the head of a seven-year-old boy.

That boy was the son of Lakira Isaac, whose acts of kindness went viral a few weeks ago after she struck up a friendship with a student with autism who was eating lunch alone.

She was getting home late from her night shift as a Fulton County custodian on Sept. 29 when she said four teenagers ran up to her and her son with guns.

"Me and my son were getting out of the car, and they drew down and told us that they would kill us if I don't give them my keys; they were going to kill my son," Isaac said. "I was terrified, very frightened. My son, he didn't show it, but I felt like my life was gone," she said.

Isaac threw her keys at them, grabbed her son and ran. She added that she didn't know if they would make it to safety.

"I just thought I was going to die. My son told me he thought they were going to kill him," she said.

She called 911, and Atlanta Police quickly tracked the car down.

The teen allegedly driving the car slammed into another vehicle a few miles down the road, totaling them both. At that moment, all four teens got out and ran, but only one of them was caught.

"I don't know how to go through the next day. It's heartbreaking. When you try to do good by people, they do something to just destroy your life," Isaac said.

She got her son in counseling through his school but said she doesn't know how they'll heal from this.

"I work hard for the things I have. So for them to do something to my son, it's very heartbreaking," she said.

Three of Isaac's attackers are still on the run, and she wants them all arrested and charged.

"I feel like more should happen to them. They should never get out or be on the street. For them to do that to my son, it's horrifying," she said.

Atlanta Police crime data shows carjackings are up 17% in the city from this time last year, and so far, more than 2,000 cars in Atlanta have been stolen.