Suspect arrested in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer

Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia, police said on Friday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting on the death.

Police in Gwinnett County announced the arrest of a man in the killing of a 59-year-old corrections officer.

The department said their SWAT team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday in Lithonia. He faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges concerning the officer's death.

Abdulkadir was taken back to Gwinnett County and booked into the detention center, according to Gwinnett Police.

Scott Riner, who had worked with the corrections department for 10 years, was shot and killed outside the Gwinnett Correctional Center on Dec. 13.

It happened just before 6:20 a.m. as he was on his way to work. The suspect, police say, ran away on foot. They believed Riner had been in some sort of confrontation with the person.

Police have not since detailed any kind of motive.

"Any time that we lose one of our own, it is extremely difficult, extremely emotional, but what the police department is going to do to help him and honor his memory and his family is to work this case as hard as we can and catch the person who did this," Gwinnett Police said.