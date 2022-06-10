Police investigate deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to a northwest Atlanta neighborhood in the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive around 3:10 p.m. The location is less than half a mile from Frederick Douglass High School, just off Ralph David Abernathy Freeway.

According to APD, the victim died at the scene from his injuries. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

