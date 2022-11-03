Police search for Houston murder suspect in Atlanta

Steven Lamar Jones is from Atlanta, according to authorities.

ATLANTA — Houston Police are searching for a murder suspect they believe could be in Atlanta, the department said. Atlanta Police Department leaders are now asking for the public's assistance in finding Steven Lamar Jones.

Authorities said Jones is at the center of a deadly stabbing that happened on Sept. 9. Houston Police said they found Clarence Logan stabbed several times in the parking lot of the Courtyard by Mariott-Houston Intercontinental Airport. Logan was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said both Logan and Jones are from Atlanta.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.