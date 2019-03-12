CAMDEN, Ark. — According to the Camden Police Department, police received a tip that Jory Worthen was spotted in Georgia.

U.S. Marshals are investigating the case and the possible sighting.

Worthen is wanted for two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Alyssa Renee' Cannon, 20, and her son Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder, 4, on June 25, 2019 when their bodies were found at the home of Cannon on Ronald Drive in Camden.

He was last seen on Saturday, June 22. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Worthen is 6 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighs 157 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes with multiple tattoos. He has tattoos on the underside of both forearms near his elbow and on the underside of his right forearm with the words "Matthew 7-6."

In addition, Worthen has a tattoo on his right hand and chest, one of which is a skull with wings, and also a barbed wire on his left bicep.

The Camden police chief is offering $1,000 reward to find Worthen.

Police warn that he is considered armed and dangerous.

