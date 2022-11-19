x
Crime

Atlanta Police search for car involved in deadly shooting, asks for public's help

Police said the silver car was used in a drive-by shooting on Katherwood Drive SW.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in information on a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal drive-by shooting. 

Officers are offering $2,000 to anyone who can help them solve the case.

Last Saturday, crews were dispatched to a person shot call on 1085 Katherwood Drive SW in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood. 

Surveillance footage released from the department shows the suspect vehicle as a Volkswagen Passat with dark tinted windows, an inoperable front headlight. Officers said the vehicle also has a red and white paper tag. 

Police are asking anyone with information on the case can to call the tip line at 404-577-8477 or submit an online tip here.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

