Atlanta Police search for car involved in deadly shooting, asks for public's help

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in information on a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal drive-by shooting.
Officers are offering $2,000 to anyone who can help them solve the case.
Last Saturday, crews were dispatched to a person shot call on 1085 Katherwood Drive SW in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood.
Surveillance footage released from the department shows the suspect vehicle as a Volkswagen Passat with dark tinted windows, an inoperable front headlight. Officers said the vehicle also has a red and white paper tag.
Police are asking anyone with information on the case can to call the tip line at 404-577-8477 or submit an online tip here.