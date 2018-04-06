Authorities in Danville, Virginia have issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-month-old baby girl who they believe to be in extreme danger.

Officials say 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy was abducted by her father, a 51-year-old registered sex offender, after assaulting Emma's mother at knife-point near the VA/NC state border around 7:55 p.m. Sunday night.

Emma is described as a white female, approximately 2-foot-2 and weighs 18 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and a matching headband. She has a small scar on her left cheek.

Emma Grace Kennedy

NC Dept. of Public Safety

Carl Ray Kennedy, a registered sex offender, is believed to live in Asheboro, North Carolina, according to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. He is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-8, weighing 170 pounds. Kennedy was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts and black and white Sketchers shoes.

Kennedy has several distinguishing characteristics, including a crooked left pinky finger, pierced left ear and tattoos on both arms. He has a tattoo of an eye on the back of his right hand. On his left arm, he has a skull tattoo and a wizard tattoo. On his right arm, he has a tattoo of a skull with a bandana over its mouth along with a pitbull tattoo with "American bulldog" written underneath. His left arm is scarred from a work accident and has a scar on his head.

L-R: Emma Grace Kennedy, Carl Ray Kennedy.

Investigators said Kennedy was last seen traveling east on Riverside Drive in Danville, Virginia in a gold 2007 Suzuki Forenza with Please a spare tire on the back rear passenger side and a 'Johnny’s Auto Sales' emblem on the trunk. The car may have may have one of the following North Carolina license plates on it: EKZ 5093 or FAA 1873.

Kennedy also has access to a burgundy Toyota Camry, a blue Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge truck, officials say. Police believe Kennedy is using the NC FAA-1873 tags on one or more of these vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-799-6510 immediately or 911.

