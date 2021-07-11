Search underway for gunman who fired shots at Lumpkin County officers

Officers have surrounded the area of Mt. Olive Church Rd.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an “extremely dangerous” man who shot at officers Sunday afternoon in Dahlonega.

Deputies said Gerardo Johnathan Flowers began shooting at officers and fled from his car into the woods in the area of Mt. Olive Church Rd.

Officers have the area surrounded and are searching for Flowers with GSP aviation via helicopter and dogs on the ground.

At this point, officers are asking people to avoid the area and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

“Please keep the officers that are working this in your thoughts and prayers,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

According to authorities, Flowers is wanted on charges in Lumpkin, Hall, and Habersham counties. It’s unclear what those charges are.